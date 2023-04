MANILA -- Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola's daughter was baptized.

Photos and clips of the baptism of Isabella Rose were shared on social media by several attendees, including actress-vlogger Alex Gonzaga.

Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola's daughter gets baptized. Screen grab: Instagram/Alex Gonzaga

Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola's daughter gets baptized. Screen grab: Instagram/Alex Gonzaga

Manzano and Mendiola welcomed Isabella Rose in December later that year.

The two got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they belatedly announced two months later.



Related video: