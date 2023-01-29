MANILA – Luis Manzano on Sunday finally introduced his first child with wife Jessy Mendiola to their followers on social media.

For the first time, Manzano shared three adorable photos of the baby girl, Isabella Rose, which quickly won over hearts online.

“Happy 1 month our little Peanut,” he captioned Isabella Rose’s photos, which were apparently taken by Mendiola.

The post received thousands of comments, with people expressing their admiration for the couple's daughter and how fortunate they are to be first-time parents.

Earlier this month, Manzano had a tongue-in-cheek response to a follower who asked why he and Mendiola had yet to show the face of Isabella Rose.

“Bakit ganon ayaw nila reveal agad anak nila… nanakawin ba?” the follower commented.

Manzano replied: “Ikaw nga post ng post ng pic mo e di naman naming hinihingi.”

Manzano, 41, and Mendiola, 30, announced being expectant parents in August 2022. They welcomed Isabella Rose in December later that year.

The two got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they also belatedly announced two months later.