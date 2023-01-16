MANILA – Lucky Manzano did not let it pass when a netizen questioned why he never shows the face of his daughter on social media.

This, after he shared on social media a picture of him carrying his newborn daughter with the baby’s face covered with an image of a rose.

“Bakit ganon ayaw nila reveal agad anak nila… nanakawin ba?” the netizen commented.

Witty as always, Manzano replied: “Ikaw nga post ng post ng pic mo e di naman naming hinihingi.”

Just last week, Manzano’s wife Jessy Mendiola finally gave her followers a glimpse of her newborn daughter’s face.

Mendiola introduced her first child Isabella Rose by sharing a short clip of her on Instagram.

The post generated hundreds of comments congratulating Mendiola and Manzano, with many of them saying the couple is so blessed with the arrival of baby Isabella Rose.

It was just last August when Mendiola, 30, and Manzano, 41, announced that they are expecting their first child together through a vlog showing them at a chapel in scenic Benguet.

The couple had been planning for a church wedding this year when the “pleasant surprise” came along, according to Mendiola.

Mendiola and Manzano got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they announced two months later.