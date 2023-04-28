Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Maris Racal now in Italy for Udine Far East Film Festival

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2023 06:24 PM

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

Kapamilya actress Maris Racal is now in Italy to attend the Udine Far East Film Festival to represent their film “Where Is the Lie?” by Quark Henares.

In photos shared on Instagram, Racal posed with EJ Jallorina, who is also in the film. 

"Just arrived (Italy flag emoji) @fareastfilm," the actress said in the caption.

“Where Is the Lie,” a comedy about scams and the dangers of the web, also stars Royce Cabrera.

The Udine Far East Film Festival runs until April 29. 

The other Filipino films participating in the festival are “Deleter” by Mikhail Red starring Nadine Lustre, and the dark fable “In My Mother's Skin,” the debut feature of Kenneth Dagatan.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Maris Racal   Udine Far East Film Festival   Where Is the Lie   Quark Henares  