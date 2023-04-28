Kapamilya actress Maris Racal is now in Italy to attend the Udine Far East Film Festival to represent their film “Where Is the Lie?” by Quark Henares.

In photos shared on Instagram, Racal posed with EJ Jallorina, who is also in the film.

"Just arrived (Italy flag emoji) @fareastfilm," the actress said in the caption.

“Where Is the Lie,” a comedy about scams and the dangers of the web, also stars Royce Cabrera.

The Udine Far East Film Festival runs until April 29.

The other Filipino films participating in the festival are “Deleter” by Mikhail Red starring Nadine Lustre, and the dark fable “In My Mother's Skin,” the debut feature of Kenneth Dagatan.

