The Philippines will be participating at the Udine Far East Film Festival on April 21 to 29, 2023 with three films namely the horror movie 'Deleter', by Mikhail Red starring Nadine Lustre; dark fable 'In My Mother's Skin,' Kenneth Dagatan's debut feature; and 'Where Is the Lie?' by Quark Henares, a comedy about scams and the dangers of the web.

Film posters courtesy of Far East Film Festival