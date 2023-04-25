MANILA – Maris Racal turned to social media to share her excitement about attending the Udine Far East Film Festival in Italy.

Racal said she was tapped to represent their film “Where Is the Lie?” by Quark Henares.

“We’re going to Italy!!” she wrote. “Can't believe I'm gonna be at the Udine Far East Film Festival 2023 to represent our film, Where Is The Lie. see uu @ejjallorina So exciting! Thank u universe!”

“Where Is the Lie,” a comedy about scams and the dangers of the web, also stars EJ Jallorina and Royce Cabrera.

The Udine Far East Film Festival runs from April 21 to 29, 2023.

Also participating in the festival are “Deleter” by Mikhail Red starring Nadine Lustre, and the dark fable “In My Mother's Skin,” the debut feature of Kenneth Dagatan.