Vilma Santos thanks fans for 'Star for All Seasons' song

MANILA -- Award-winning actress Vilma Santos turned to social media to express her gratitude to her fans for coming up with the song "Star for All Seasons," which they dedicated to her.

On Instagram, Santos, who is celebrating her 60th year in the entertainment industry, shared the song accompanied by her photos through the years.

In the caption, the screen veteran also thanked Pops Fernandez for recording the song, which described Santos as being the "greatest star."

"Maraming salamat po. Love you Vilmates!" Santos wrote.



In the ABS-CBN special “Anim na Dekada Nag-iisang Vilma,” the screen veteran credited her friend, entertainment writer JC Nigado, for coming up with the tag "Star for All Seasons."

Santos is considered one of the most popular and successful actresses in show business. She started her acting career in the 1960s when she debuted as child star in the film "Trudis Liit."

