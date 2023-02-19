Why Vilma Santos agreed to do 'Burlesk Queen'

Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Politician-actress Vilma Santos-Recto started her career at the age of nine and from then on starred in dozens of films and television shows that etched her name in the annals of entertainment history.

As she reached 60 years in the industry, Santos took a trip back memory lane to recall her colorful journey including her firsts and best moments, and her ups and downs as an actress and producer.

In an ABS-CBN special dubbed as “Anim na Dekada Nag-iisang Vilma,” the veteran actress, who is dubbed the Star For All Seasons, shared many untold stories about the films and people she worked with in her illustrious career.

With tons of movies under her belt, there were several projects that were pivotal in her enduring career in show business – including the film that she felt made her a “real actress.”

Among the topics brought up by host Boy Abunda was Santos taking on the controversial film “Burlesk Queen” in 1977, despite being one of showbiz's most popular at that time.

According to the actress, her late manager William Lery challenged her to do projects that would establish her as a true actress, and not just as the other half of a love team.

“It's about time that you take the risk of doing mga controversial films. And show your acting. Kailangan pag sinabing Vilma Santos, kailangan ang sabihin nila aktres,” she recalled her manager telling her.

So while she had apprehensions with the film, Santos decided to accept the role as Chato. The film was directed by Celso Ad Castillo, whom she described as a genius.

Santos was admittedly worried about her revealing costume and the burlesque dance that she had to do in some scenes.

But Castillo explained to the actress the real motive of her character, convincing her fully to do “Burlesk Queen.”

Just as Lery predicted, Santos excelled in the movie. In fact, she was able to put Castillo into tears while they filmed the dying scene of Chato’s father, portrayed by Leopoldo Salcedo.

“For the first time in his career, sabi niya, as a director umiyak siya sa isang eksena. That was the scene with Leopoldo Salcedo,” Santos said.

Another highlight of the film was her burlesque dance inside a theater which, she revealed, was shot in front of a real burlesque audience in Cubao.

The said dancing sequence was postponed four times as Santos was scared to perform in front of an audience. She eventually did it after drinking alcohol before shooting the scene.

Her gamble on “Burlesk Queen” paid off, Santos recounted.

“When I did that movie I think I was 21-22 years old. I took the risk. After that movie, that was the turning point, itinuring naman akong parang aktres na,” Santos said smiling.

“Parang doon lang ako first time nakarinig na, hindi na pinag-usapan na ka-loveteam [ako] kundi pinag usapan na, ‘Vilma Santos, you’re such a good actress.’”

The second part of the ABS-CBN Special will be aired on Sunday, February 19.

RELATED VIDEO