MANILA -- Actress Claudine Barretto expressed her gratitude to Vilma Santos for the chance to work with her in the 2000 award-winning film "Anak."

In the ABS-CBN special “Anim na Dekada Nag-iisang Vilma” which aired over the weekend, Barretto shared her message for Santos when asked by host Boy Abunda.

"First of all Ate, happy anniversary. Sixty years in the business we are so blessed to have you. Siguro, isa lang ako sa mga milyon-milyong tao na na-touch mo... Ito totoo ito, twice in my life Ate V saved me," said Barretto who turned emotional.

"I will forever be grateful kasi there were times na when I was really down siya ang unang tumatawag, siya 'yung nagre-reach out at siya lang 'yung nakakaintindi. And siguro sa sobrang laki ng respeto at pagmamahal ko sa kanya, God used her as an instrument para magkaroon ako ng paniniwala ulit sa sarili ko, to love myself again. Kasi kung kaya kang mahalin ng isang Vilma Santos, 'yun ang pakiramdam ko, kaya ko ring mahalin ang sarili ko. So you're God's gift to so many people dito sa industriya na ito. I love you so much and thank you, because of you, my children still have a mom," Barretto added.

For her part, Santos also expressed her love for Barretto.

"I love you Claud, I love you my baby," Santos told Barretto.

In a previous interview, Barretto said that it was an honor for her be part of ‘Anak’ and do scenes with her idol. She said it was her ultimate dream as a Vilmanian to work with Santos.

As she reached 60 years in the industry, Santos through the ABS-CBN Special, took a trip back memory lane to recall her colorful journey including her firsts and best moments, and her ups and downs as an actress and producer.

The veteran actress, who is dubbed the Star For All Seasons, shared many untold stories about the films and people she worked with in her illustrious career.

