MANILA -- Award-winning actress Vilma Santos shared the story behind her "Star for All Seasons" tag.

In an ABS-CBN special dubbed as “Anim na Dekada Nag-iisang Vilma,” the screen veteran credited her friend, entertainment writer JC Nigado, for coming up with the tag.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"I think 25th anniversary ko in show business and then ginawan niya ako ng article. Doon sa article na 'yon doon niya tinaytel yung 'Star for All Seasons' on my silver anniversary in show business," she recalled.

For Santos, talent is not enough to be a star.

"First of all kung anumang talento mayroon ka, try to hone it, try to learn, try to learn more... Kapag nag-workshop seryosohin mo, don't take it for granted. Then at the same time kapag sumisikat ka na make sure na marunong kang mag-alaga sa sarili mo at sa mga taong humahanga sa iyo. Kasi utang na loob mo 'yon sa kanila para hangaan ka, doon ka magtatagal," she told host Boy Abunda.

"Entering show business is not easy. Fame is no joke. Imagine sisikat ka, money, medyo magaan ang pera diyan. Pero ang laging usapan sa show business, hanggang kailan ka? ...Competition is grabe... para umangat sa iba, hindi ganun kadali 'yon. Kailangan you really have this X factor and really hone it and hold onto it kung gusto mong umangat kasi ang dami ninyo," Santos added as her advice to today's young stars.

Santos is considered one of the most popular and successful actresses in show business. She started her acting career in the 1960s when she debuted as child star in the film "Trudis Liit."

As she reached 60 years in the industry, Santos through the ABS-CBN special, took a trip back memory lane to recall her colorful journey including her firsts and best moments, and her ups and downs as an actress and producer.

The veteran actress shared many untold stories about the films and people she worked with in her illustrious career.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC