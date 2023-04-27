Cristine Reyes on Marco Gumabao: 'Definitely not tropa anymore'

MANILA – “Definitely not tropa anymore.”

This was how Cristine Reyes described Marco Gumabao a day after a video of her past interview resurfaced online where she said she only considers the actor as a friend.

In an Instagram Story on Wednesday, Reyes shared a different version of her photo with Gumabao by the beach where the actor can be seen tightly embracing her from the back while kissing her head.

Clarifying she doesn’t consider Gumabao her friend anymore, she said: “Home kasi…”

On Monday, Gumabao penned a short but sweet message for Reyes, who his rumored girlfriend.

“You are my home and my adventure all at once,” he said.

Gumabao earlier said they are currently just enjoying each other’s company although he categorically stated that what they have now is something "special.”

They have yet to actually state that they are now a couple.