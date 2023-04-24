IG official? Marco Gumabao pens sweet message for Cristine Reyes

MANILA — Actor Marco Gumabao penned a short but sweet message for rumored girlfriend Cristine Reyes.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Gumabao shared snaps with the actress making fans gush over their sweet moments together.

"You are my home and my adventure all at once," Gumabao said in the caption.

Fans also noticed that the last photo has a printed photo of the rumored couple with the words: "Love you."

Gumabao earlier said they are currently just enjoying each other’s company. Nonetheless, he categorically stated that what they have now is something "special."

“Ayoko munang magsabi ng mga label-label na ganyan. For me, labels put a lot of pressure on your relationship. Basta ako, kaming dalawa, happy kami.”

The two got the chance to work in the ABS-CBN series “Tubig at Langis.”

Reyes has separated from her estranged husband Ali Khatibi, who is the father of her daughter Amarah.

