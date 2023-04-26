Netizens bring up 'totropahin' comment of Cristine Reyes on Marco Gumabao

Cristine Reyes during an interview for 'Tonight With Boy Abunda' in 2019. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — A video of actress Cristine Reyes saying she only considers Marco Gumabao as a friend, resurfaced on social media after rumors sparked that they are now in a relationship.

In a clip from "Tonight With Boy Abunda" in 2019, Reyes was challenged to do the "Totropahin o Jojowain" game where a list of people were lined up and the person will be asked if they will treat them as a friend or a lover.

The photo of Gumabao was then flashed on the screen.

"Si Marco, we're friends. Ang bata pa ni Marco. Ano 'ko cougar?" she said in during the 2019 interview.

The clip resurfaced after Gumabao penned a short but sweet message for her rumored girlfriend.

"Ay! May ganito pa lang ganap. Ok lang yan, kapag umibig ka age doesn't matter naman as long as single naman kayo pareho ... Enjoy," a netizen said.

"Nung tinanong about kay Marco Gumabao 'tropa' raw kasi bata pa si guy at di rin naman daw siya cougar. Yung interview was (2019) pero ngayong 2023, mag-jowa na sila. Hindi mo talaga alam kung ano nakatadhana sayo. Kusa nalang talagang mangyayari lahat. Ang mahalaga both sila happy," another fan claimed.

Gumabao earlier said they are currently just enjoying each other’s company. Nonetheless, he categorically stated that what they have now is something "special."

“Ayoko munang magsabi ng mga label-label na ganyan. For me, labels put a lot of pressure on your relationship. Basta ako, kaming dalawa, happy kami.”

The two got the chance to work in the ABS-CBN series “Tubig at Langis.”

Reyes has separated from her estranged husband Ali Khatibi, who is the father of her daughter Amarah.



