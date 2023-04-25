MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for "bagay nga tayo, pero," the latest single of Janine Berdin.

The almost four-minute video directed by Ken Tan is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

The not-so-typical music video with its dark concept also features Gelo of BGYO, Angelo Troy Rivera, Gillian Vicencio, Reiven Umali, Fana and Jonathan Manalo.

The track was composed by Berdin and was produced by Berdin, Manalo and Eugene Yaptangco.

The single is Berdin's follow up to "Pagod Na Ako," her collaboration with Juan Karlos, which was released last November.

Last month, Berdin also announced that she finally has her own band.

Prior to "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Berdin also joined different singing competitions. She joined the first season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" but with no luck. She also joined "The Voice Kids Philippines" and "Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstars 4" where she finished as a semifinalist.



