Star Music drops music video of Janine Berdin's 'Pagod Na Ako'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 11:51 AM | Updated as of Nov 10 2021 12:03 PM

MANILA -- The music video for Janine Berdin's new single "Pagod Na Ako," is now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

The video was directed and edited by GELOYELLOW.

The song, which was also written by Berdin, was released last week, November 5. The track is Berdin's collaboration with Juan Karlos, who is credited as the arranger and producer of the single.

Berdin was the grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan season 2 in 2018 and is currently part of the New Gen Divas on "ASAP Natin 'To."
 
"Pagod Na Ako" is Berdin follow up to her chill vibe song "The Side Character," released in July.

Labajo's last single "Boston" was also released in July.

