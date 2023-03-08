Janine Berdin fulfills dream of having her own band

MANILA -- Janine Berdin had her first-ever gig with her own band last March 2, and she is thankful to everyone who made her dream come true.

The "Tawag ng Tanghalan" season 2 winner shared clips and photos from her gig at Balcony Music House on Instagram.

"TThis means the world to me. I can't put this into words jud. If I could only make you feel what I feel. Akong dream jud ever since was to have a band, perform in gigs, sing my songs," she wrote.

"My friends, my loved ones, everyone who believes in me. Thank you. I can only write it in words now but everything I've done and will do is in gratitude. Thank you jud. Dili ko kaexplain how much this means to me dili majustify jud. Salamat jud kaayo."

In her post, Berdin also thanked JK Labajo, who produced her song "Pagod Na Ako," music veteran Rico Blanco, Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi, Star Music's Jonathan Manalo and her friends.

"Ngayon lang nakapagpost kasi naoverwhelm talaga ako. Basta salamat. JK thanks for everything. I love you JK Labajo bsag annoying ka. Ate Bel, thank you for thinking of me and making my dream come true. Balcony House thank you. Sir Rico Blanco… Hello po ulit. I froze I didn't know you were watching," she continured.

"I'm crying. This post is so messy. Can you tell how much this means to me? Pls. I just have to let the world know how grateful I am."

Berdin is set to celebrate her fifth year in the entertainment industry this June.

Prior to "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Berdin also joined different singing competitions. She joined the first season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" but with no luck. She also joined "The Voice Kids Philippines" and "Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstars 4" where she finished as a semifinalist.



