TV Patrol anchor Bernadette Sembrano tests positive for COVID-19

Photo from Bernadette Sembrano Instagram account

TV Patrol anchor Bernadette Sembrano on Thursday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sembrano acknowledged she was shocked upon learning the result of her RT-PCR test.

“I just wanted to inform you that I tested positive for COVID. Nagulat din po ako. Kasi wala akong nararamdaman at all. In fact, I feel healthy. Wala pong symptoms. Pero meron kaming mandatory RT-PCR test sa work, so when it came out, nawindang din ako,” she said in a 2-minute clip on Instagram.

Sembrano also reminded the public that not all COVID-19 patients are bed-ridden or experiencing symptoms.

“I am coming out para lang ma-enlighten ang marami sa atin. Kadalasan ang iniisip natin pag COVID yun pong mga pasyenteng mahina ang katawan na may tubo, nangangayayat, inuubo,” she said.

“Pero marami po ang kagaya ko na asymptomatic. Asymptomatic na feeling mo wala kayong sakit. Wala kayong COVID at patuloy na nakikihalobilo kasama ang ibang tao. Yun po ang nakakatakot kasi we can be endangering the lives of the people around us and the lives of our loved ones.”

The journalist also encouraged the public to get vaccinated.

“Magpa-vaccinate na rin tayo. I still believe that we can thrive and outsmart the virus. Alam naman natin yung gagawin natin e. Nakalusot pero sa awa ng Diyos na-test agad at nakapag-isolate agad,” Sembrano added.

“Please practice the health protocols because we are not doing it just to protect ourselves, we are doing it to protect our loved ones.”

Amid the pandemic, Sembrano also reiterated that the real enemy is the virus, saying: “Sa panahon ngayon, hindi natin kaaway ang isa't isa. Ang kaaway natin COVID. Hopefully we can fight this together.”

On Wednesday night, Julius Babao said he, Karen Davila and Alvin Elchico will temporarily take over as anchors of the ABS-CBN News flagship program while Sembrano, de Castro and Omaga-Diaz undergo self-quarantine.