Heaven Peralejo documents experience after testing positive for COVID-19

MANILA – Heaven Peralejo has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kapamilya actress revealed this through a vlog entry she posted on Saturday night.

“One of the toughest challenges I have dealt with during this pandemic is personally getting tested positive for coronavirus,” she said.

Through her vlog, Peralejo wanted to share her experience with the illness “hoping that it will help everyone who is going through the same situation to cope up and recover from this difficulty.”

Based on her vlog, Peralejo learned that she was COVID-19 positive while she was at a locked-in taping for the ABS-CBN series “Bagong Umaga.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

She was then brought home where she isolated herself during her first few days of quarantine.

Unfortunately, her oxygen level went down that her doctor advised her to go to the hospital.

“After consulting with my doctor and talking to my family, we have decided to go to the hospital. Thankfully, we found a hospital and ABS-CBN provided us with an ambulance,” she said.

Peralejo has yet to upload the second part of her vlog documenting her experience at the hospital but the actress said she is now “a COVID-19 survivor.”

“To everyone else, this video is to provide awareness that COVID is real and it should be taken seriously. I am now a Covid19 Survivor. Sending my love & prayers to everybody going through these difficult times.”