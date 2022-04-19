AJ Raval. Handout

MANILA -- After nearly two years of making more than half a dozen sexy films, young actress AJ Raval will “lie low” from doing provocative roles this year.

In fact, she turned down the remake of “Scorpio Nights,” scheduled to start filming this June.

“I have goals this year,” Raval told ABS-CBN News. “I plan to go back to school and finish college.”

However, she is not quitting showbiz, nor saying goodbye to acting in front of the camera. Neither is she turning her back from doing sexy roles.

Had “Scorpio Nights” been scheduled to start shooting earlier, Raval insisted she would still be in the project. “I was still starting in Viva, they were already discussing ‘Scorpio Nights’ that early as one of the projects for me.

“Grateful ako na ‘Scorpio Nights’ was offered to me. Pero malungkot ako because I had to sacrifice ‘Scorpio Nights’ as one of the projects I cannot make. I will not lie, but my plan is to stop accepting sexy projects for the meantime, while I am in school.

“I have to lessen sexy projects. I want to do action, instead. Napag-usapan na namin ng manager ko at ng Viva. No problem ang sexy roles for me. I can still do that anytime. Pero gusto kong mag-action talaga.”

Before she stops shedding her sexy image temporarily, Raval will topbill the sexy thriller, “Kaliwaan,” a true story concept of director Brillante Mendoza, who served as creative producer, with Daniel Palacio at the helm.

“Ang pagpapa-sexy, na-enjoy ko siya,” Raval said. “Natutuwa ako na na-appreciate ng mga tao na tinatawag pa akong ‘Pantasya ng Bayan.’

“Hindi ko na bibitawan ang pagpapa-sexy. Pero gusto kong gumawa ng meaningful projects kahit na sexy. Sa twist ng story, dapat may katuturan. Dapat may end goal ang story, ang script.

“Hindi ko bibitawan ang pagpapa-sexy. Masaya ako doon. At doon ako nakilala ng tao.”

“’Yung pag-aaral, lumilipas ang panahon,” Raval maintained. “Habang bata pa ako at habang may chance pa na ituloy ko ang pag-aaral ko, gagawin ko na.

“Gusto ko naman at gusto din ng parents at family ko ang gagawin ko. So itutuloy ko ang pag-aaral. Pero kung hindi naman para sa akin ang pag-aaral, malalaman ko din eventually. Babalik ako sa showbiz na full-time.

“Hindi naman ako talagang mawawala. Kung kaya ko namang pagsabayin, bawas-bawas lang ng work.”

Raval also intends to improve her physique, as well as her body. “Isa sa mga goals ko magpaganda ng katawan, para maging confident sa pagpapa-sexy,” she said.

The young actress is not totally unknown to the public when she eventually decided to tread the same path her dad, action star Jeric Raval (real name is Ricardo Buensuceso), has taken.

Elizabeth Buensuceso in real life, Raval was determined to carve her own niche in showbiz early on, make a name for herself and pursue her dream. She did not initially have the blessing of her father when she expressed her desire to go the sexy route.

She immediately embarked on a sexy image and went daring in the film, “Paglaki Ko, Gusto Ko Maging Pornstar” (2021), a comedy-drama megged by “Jowable” director, Darryl Yap.

In “Kaliwaan,” Raval plays Monica, the partner of Boogie Alcantara (Rillon), the security guard who falls in love with her, but gets heartbroken. Monica is a breadwinner who is willing to do anything for her family.

Palacio, the director of “Kaliwaan,” disclosed he was never pressured working on the project. “I worked with direk Brillante before in two films – ‘Underground (2015) and ‘The Brokers’ (2021). Comfortable na akong kasama siya, kaya sobrang excited ako when ‘Kaliwaan’ came,” Palacio said.

“Sa team kasi namin, we always welcome suggestions. Open lagi kami. When direk was on the set, sinasabi niya talaga ang mga inputs niya. Even the shots, he suggested which angle was better. You cannot just ignore direk Brillante.”

Like most films by Mendoza, Palacio disclosed they worked without a script for “Kaliwaan.”

“Never silang nakakita ng script. On the spot talaga ang ginagawa namin. ‘Yung mga actors ko, hindi ko masasabing mga baguhan. First time ko silang makatrabaho lahat.

“Professional sila. They knew how to improvise. Nagugulat na lang kami ni direk Brillante. Hindi naman namin sinabi, pero ginawa nila. Very impressive. Na-impressed talaga ako sa kanila.”

Completing the cast of “Kaliwaan” are Mark Anthony Fernandez, Denise Esteban, Juami Gutierrez and Felix Roco. The film starts streaming April 29 on Vivamax.

