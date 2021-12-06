Barbie Imperial’s boyfriend Diego Loyzaga co-starred with AJ Raval in the romance thriller ‘Death of a Girlfriend’ early this year. Instagram: @diegoloyzaga, @yamlaranas

MANILA — Showbiz newcomer AJ Raval has denied having a past relationship with or even once being courted by Diego Loyzaga, in response to the actor’s girlfriend Barbie Imperial’s recent tirades against her.

Imperial had criticized Raval for keeping silent amid allegations that she had an affair with Loyzaga, and accused her of supposedly “enjoying” being the subject of speculation.

Raval and Loyzaga were co-stars in the romance thriller “Death of a Girlfriend,” released early this year.

Imperial, 23, and Loyzaga, 26, have been a couple for a year.

Raval, 21, broke her silence on her ties with Loyzaga in an interview with Anna Pingol, released over the weekend.

“Si Diego po, hindi po, never po nanligaw si Diego sa akin. Wala po kaming naging relationship ni Diego. One time ko lang po siyang nakasama, sa set pa po ng ‘Death of a Girlfriend.’ Ayon lang po,” she said.

Raval denied meeting Loyzaga in secret in Pampanga, saying she last saw him on the set of their film early this year.

In her interview with Boy Abunda, Imperial also accused Raval of conniving with social media personality Xian Gaza, who initially published a “blind item” about a celebrity couple and a third party before eventually naming them as Imperial, Loyzaga, and Raval.

“Wala po akong idea sa’n po galing ’yon kasi ba’t naman ako magpi-feed kay Xian ng tungkol sa akin, e, 'di parang pinahamak ko po ’yong sarili ko?” Raval answered.

Gaza earlier denied Imperial’s claim through a Facebook post.

Raval said she was at a loss as to why Gaza involved her in his allegations about Imperial and Loyzaga.

“Hindi ko po rin alam. Hinahayaan ko na lang po ’yong Xian Gaza kasi content niya po ’yon, e. Wala po tayong magagawa. Trabaho niya pong manira ng tao dahil trabaho siya pong gumawa ng k’wento. Wala po tayong magagawa. Hahayaan ko na lang din po,” she said.

Imperial further claimed Raval wanted to be Loyzaga’s “kabit” or mistress, despite the latter not being interested.

Asked whether she was offended by Imperial’s term, Raval answered: “Kabit po? Hindi naman po kasi natawa lang po ako, promise. Kasi kapag parang ano na po, e, sunod sunod na po ’yong issue ko ngayon... Walang totoo, sa totoo lang po. Hindi po totoo. Parang natatawa na lang po ako sa kanila. Ako, nagiging mabuti po akong tao, nagpo-focus po ako sa trabaho, wala po akong ginagawang masama.”

“Hindi ko po alam. Masyado po akong pinag-iinitan ngayon ng mga tao.”

Raval was previously involved in a separate controversy, surrounding the separation of actor Aljur Abrenica and actress Kylie Padilla. Both have cleared her name as the cause of their split.

Raval said she understands Imperial’s outburst, having gone through a similar situation before.

“Naiintindihan ko naman si Barbie kung saan po siya nanggagaling. Nadadala lang po siya ng emotion niya dahil po sa mga fans, sa mga sinasabi ng fans. Naiintindihan ko po siya kasi nanggaling po ako diyan. Na-provoke po ako ng mga tao kahit na wala naman pong ginagawang masama sa akin ’yong babae. Na-provoke lang po talaga ako ng mga tao. So, naiintindihan ko po siya,” she explained.

Raval ultimately wished Imperial and Loyzaga well, saying she hopes that their relationship will not be further affected by baseless rumors.

“Sana po maging okey po sila ni Diego. Sana po huwag na po nila akong idamay kasi po unang-una, sila po ’yong magkarelasyon. Hindi po ako kasali są relationship nila. Kaya dapat ayusin po nilang dalawa ’yon kasi wala naman po talaga ako sa relasyon nila. Hindi po ako kasali.

“Sana po maging okey si Barbie at saka si Diego. Huwag po silang magpapadala sa mga sinasabi ng mga tao. Sana po maiintindihan nila na normal lang po sa industry namin, artista po kami, huwag po sila masyadong magpadala sa mga tao.”