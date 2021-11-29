Barbie Imperial’s boyfriend Diego Loyzaga co-starred with AJ Raval in the romance thriller ‘Death of a Girlfriend’ early this year. Instagram: @diegoloyzaga, @yamlaranas



MANILA — Actress Barbie Imperial did not mince words as she addressed showbiz newcomer AJ Raval, over rumors romantically linking her to Imperial’s boyfriend, actor Diego Loyzaga.

Imperial, 23, expressed her frustration over Raval supposedly keeping mum despite accusations that she has romantic ties with Loyzaga, in an interview with Boy Abunda on his Kumu program “The Best Talk” on Sunday.

Raval, 21, and Loyzaga, 26, were co-stars in the romance thriller “Death of a Girlfriend,” released early this year.

Imperial and Loyzaga have been a couple for a year.

In her interview with Abunda, Imperial spoke candidly about the recent accusations of controversial social media personality Xian Gaza, who initially published a “blind item” about a celebrity couple whose fight allegedly damaged a hotel room.

He eventually named them as Imperial and Loyzaga, with further claims that the reason behind their conflict is Loyzaga’s supposed affair with Raval.

“Noong una, gigil na gigil ako, gusto ko hanapin ‘yung number niya,” Imperial said, referring to Gaza. “Pero, pinag-pray ko lang ‘yung tao na ‘yun. Alam ko kasi na iyon ang gusto niyang mangyari, so hindi ko iyon ibibigay sa kaniya.”

“‘Yung akin, alam namin ni Diego na wala kaming ginagawang masama. Masaya kami, happy kami na magkasama. Bakit pa namin pagtutuunan ng pansin ‘yung tao na naninira sa amin?

“Noong una, nakaka-stress siya, pero noong nag-usap kami ni Diego, sabi namin, hindi namin hahayaan na ‘yung isang tao na ‘yung ang sisira,” she added.

Imperial then came to the defense of boyfriend, in the process casually mentioning Raval’s name, as well as her supposed rendezvous with Loyzaga.

“Kilala ko si Diego. Kilala ko siya. Lahat ng binibintang sa kaniya, na nambababae siya, na pinupuntahan niya si AJ Raval sa Pampanga, hindi totoo ‘yun. Hindi totoo,” she said.

Addressing circulating clips of Loyzaga with Raval, Imperial pointed out that those were taken during their filming of “Death of a Girlfriend.”

“Kung kaya ko lang sabihin live kung bakit alam ko na hindi totoo, sasabihin ko, pero ayoko naman na kasi na mangsira ng ibang babae. Pero alam ko na hindi totoo,” Imperial said.

“Mararamdaman mo ‘yun, e, kapag nagloloko sa ‘yo ang tao,” she said.

Imperial then pointed out that at the time Raval and Loyzaga were working on their film, Raval was still in a relationship with actor Axel Torres.

Calling Torres her “best friend,” Imperial said she also once had some level of friendship with Raval. She and her group of friends “welcomed” Raval with open arms, she recalled.

Raval eventually broke up with Torres, and in October revealed that she is seeing another actor, Aljur Abrenica.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Without prompt from Abunda, Imperial then went on to publicly address Raval about her supposedly choosing to keep silent amid the controversy.

“Kung wala kang kinalaman, o alam mo naman na hindi ka kabit ni Diego, magsalita ka,” she said. “For me, bakit parang gusto mo na nangyayari ‘to lahat — na nagka-thing kayo ni Diego?”

Imperial accused Raval of conniving with Gaza, saying “she feeds him info” for the latter to peddle on social media.

“Parang, ako, ‘Oh, gusto mo pala ‘to,’” she said.

Gaza denied Imperial’s claim shortly after the streamed interview, calling it “fake news.”

Raval, meanwhile, has remained inactive on social media following her separate controversy involving Abrenica and the latter’s estranged wife Kylie Padilla.

Imperial then told Raval, “Gusto mo maging kabit? E, hindi ka nga gusto ng boyfriend ko.”

“Sobrang tahimik ako about the issue. Ang dami ko na ring naririnig, pero hindi ko na kinakaya. Alam mo na ganoon ‘yung lumalabas na isyu, bakit hindi na mismo ikaw ang magpatahimik at alam mo naman na hindi ka naman gusto ng boyfriend ko,” she added.

Imperial said she felt compelled to speak up because Loyzaga continues to be accused of infidelity, especially in light of Raval’s silence. As of writing, Loyzaga has made no direct statement on the allegations.

“Ang tagal ko nang nananahimik. ‘Yung boyfriend ko na ‘yung kawawa na pinagbibintangan na nag-chi-cheat sa akin. Hindi naman nag-chi-cheat si Diego sa akin,” Imperial said.

“Huwag ‘yung taong mahal ko, kasi magsasalita talaga ako para sa kaniya.”

Asked whether she has reached out to Raval, Imperial suggested that Raval should instead initiate contacting her.

“Ang tagal ko nanahimik. Ayokong manahimik. Wala naman din akong kasalanan. Kung sino pa ang may mali, siya pa ang matapang. Parang hindi dapat ganoon. Kung ikaw ang may mali, magpakumbaba ka,” she answered.

Short of detailing Loyzaga’s dating history prior to their relationship, Imperial said her boyfriend has only been forthcoming and honest with her throughout their first year together.

“Sobrang naging honest siya sa akin. Kapag may mga bagay na kahit alam niyang hindi ko magugustuhan, mga actions na ginagawa niya, sinasabi niya sa akin. Hindi siya nagsisinungaling sa akin.

“Sa babae naman, wala kahit isang beses. Wala talaga. Proud na proud ako kay Diego kasi never niya ako ginanoon. Never niya pinaramdam na may iba siyang babae na magugustuhan,” she said.

Having weathered a tumultuous month, Imperial said the intrigues have only strengthened her relationship with Loyzaga.

“‘Yung mga isyu na nangyari, mas naging strong talaga kami. Pinag-usapan namin iyon. Dalawang bagay lang ‘yun, e — puwedeng sirain kami ng nangyayari, o mas maging strong kami. Pinili namin maging strong,” she said.