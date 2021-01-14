AJ Raval admits dad Jeric Raval doesn't support her bid to be the next big sexy star



MANILA -- Newest sexy star AJ Raval is not totally unknown to the public. Although she is using the screen name of her dad, action star Jeric Raval, the young Raval is determined to make a name for herself early on in her career.

To start with, she immediately embarked on a sexy project with the upcoming film, “Paglaki Ko, Gusto Ko Maging Pornstar,” a comedy-drama megged by “Jowable” director Darryl Yap.

Raval admitted her dad never showed his support to her, when she expressed her desire to go the sexy route.

“To be honest, never siyang naging supportive sa pagpapa sexy ko,” Raval told ABS-CBN News. “We don’t talk. Pinapabayaan niya ako sa gagawin ko.”

But Raval insisted she is old enough to make her own decisions, which includes doing sexy scenes in the film. “Nasa edad na rin ako. Mayroon na po akong sariling decision,” she said.

Raval is the daughter of Jeric, whose real name is Ricardo Buensuceso, with former sexy star Alyssa Alvarez, who made films in the '90s.

“This movie, ‘Pornstar,’ hindi pa niya alam na ginawa ko,” said Raval. “Expected ko na ang reaction niya. Alam kong ayaw niya ito kasi nga sexy.”

Raval made her big screen debut in 2019 in Paul Alexei Basinillo’s “Indak,” which starred Nadine Lustre and Sam Concepcion. That same year, Raval was also seen in Dado C. Lumibao’s “S.O.N.S. (Sons of Nanay Sabel).”

In “Pornstar,” Raval gets to work with former sexy stars Alma Moreno, Rosanna Roces, Ara Mina and Maui Taylor. Although it thrilled her to share stellar billing with them, Raval admitted she initially was intimidated by her co-stars.

“Kinabahan ako, na excited at may takot,” Raval said. “Veteran stars ang mga kasama ko. Baka may magawa akong mali at magalit sila. But they were all very supportive.”

Among the senior actresses, Raval was affected by Roces. “I know sobrang expert na siya sa acting at baka bawal kang magkamali,” she explained. “Pero sobrang bait si Miss O [Osang].”

In fact, Raval was compelled to give her best in her acting. She admitted she is ready with the inevitable scrutiny that is often expected in any young career.

“Alam ko na may sasabihing hindi maganda ang ibang tao,” Raval said. “Pero kasi, 'pag nagpa-apekto ka sa kanila, ikaw pa rin ang talo. Tandaan mo, mayroon pa ring mga tao na gusto ka.”

“Pornstar” was shot in a lock-in location in Subic. Director Yap said Raval was the baby of the group. “She was very playful. Nagti-TikTok lang siya. Pero hindi sila nahirapan to work with the veteran actress,” he said.

Yap admitted it was also his first time kong to work with the veteran actresses. “Pinakita nilang wala ang seniority sa kanila,” he said. “Walang stress sa set. Nagsimula at natapos namin ang ‘Pornstar’ na masaya kami.”

There was a scene in the film where Raval cried. Yet, she was thankful for the guidance of her director, who simply told her, “Isipin mo na lang after this, magti-TikTok ka na,” Yap said.

Related video: