Jake Cuenca recalls last year's 'car chase' incident

MANILA -- Actor Jake Cuenca, who is celebrating his 20th year in show business, opened up about last year's car chase controversy as he shared tips on how to have a long career in the entertainment industry.

Cuenca shared his showbiz journey with "He's Into Her" actor Jeremiah Lisbo for Star Magic's "Stars on Stars."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Unang-una obviously, you have to give your best. In 20 years, ang dami ko nang nakita na batches ng artista na come and go. For me, to be honest, I still consider myself very, very lucky to still be here and doing what I do. Parang every day I am thankful and grateful to God for being blessed to do what I do," Cuenca said.

"Pero I remember parang few months ago nagkaroon ako ng insidente it's all over the news, issue. Pero naalala ko nagbaha ng text sa akin, management, bosses, actors, my producers and all of them just said one thing. Kung anu-ano na ang lumabas sa chismis na ito, ang dami ng version na lumabas, pero I remember they said one common thing. They all said: 'No matter what happened Jake, we know that you are a good person because your heart is in the right place,'" said Cuenca, who made headlines last October after he got involved in a car chase.

"It was still the body of work at kung ano ang ipinakita ko sa co-workers ko, kung bakit sa likod nang napakapangit na isyu ay naniniwala pa rin sila sa akin. Kasi I show them the real me. To the people that I worked with, to the people who really know me, they know that my heart is in the right place and that's because I've also worked with them for decades now. So parang kahit sa likod nang napakabigat na isyu, never akong nag-alala about my job. Kasi in fairness to management, they made me feel secure na kilala nila ako," Cuenca said.

"For me, I guess my biggest advice for person who wants to stay in the industry, 'di ba like I said, do your best, be as professional as you can be, don't step on anyone's toes and to be honest just focus one yourself. Kasi the biggest competition that you will ever have talaga in this industry, the only person that can take everything away from you is the person staring at you in front of the mirror. ... and the only person who can make things work as well is the same person you're looking at the mirror," Cuenca added.

Currently, Cuenca is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "Viral Scandal." He is also set to star in the upcoming project "Cattleya Killer" with Arjo Atayde.

RELATED VIDEO