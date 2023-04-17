MANILA -- Actor Elijah Canlas praised his girlfriend Miles Ocampo for her courage to finally address her medical condition despite her fears.

In a social media post on Friday, Ocampo said she had to have her thyroid gland removed after her doctors discovered that she had papillary thyroid carcinoma.

"Takot po kasi 'yon sa mga ospital. 'Yung tipong kapag nasa car kami at may dumaan na ambulance, nagtatakip po talaga siya ng tainga kapag may wang-wang. So matagal ko na po siyang pinipilit or tinutulungan na i-convince to go to the hospital to have a check-up," Canlas said In "Magandang Buhay" on Monday

"Honestly nahihirapan na po siyang huminga and everything like that. So I am proud of her for having the courage to do it finally, to have herself checked and to even face those procedures na pinagdaanan niya. Kasi hindi po madali 'yon for someone who has a phobia of hospitals and needles," Canlas added.

Meanwhile, Canlas received a surprise video message from Ocampo, who congratulated him for his achievements.

Canlas just won the Special Jury Prize at the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival for his performance in "About Us But Not About Us."

"My love congratulations sa achievements mo, sa lahat nang nangyayari sa buhay mo. I just want you to know na ikaw ang greatest blessing ng buhay ko dahil you inspire me to be a better person and to be the bigger person all the time. Ikaw nagturo sa akin ng empathy and please do know that you have my love and support for life, alam mo 'yan and I love you," Ocampo said.

