K-pop group iKON to make comeback in May

K-pop boy band iKON. Photo: Instagram/@withikonic

The wait is over, iKONICs!

South Korean boy band iKON is set to make a comeback in May, which will mark the group's first new music since departing its original label.

The album titled "Take Off" is scheduled to drop on May 4, based on a teaser photo posted Saturday on fan community app Mnet Plus.

The record is set to be the six-member group's third full-length Korean album, following "Welcome Back" and "Return" in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

iKON will drop a poster detailing the comeback's schedule on Monday, April 17, according to the teaser photo.

"Take Off" is iKON's first comeback in a year since the group put out the extended play "Flashback." It also marks the act's first release after departing YG Entertainment in December 2022.

The group comprised of Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, June and Chan is slated to perform in Manila in August as part of its "Take Off" world tour.

iKON initially announced that the Philippine stop of its tour would be in June, but later changed it to August. Further details on the concert have not been revealed.

iKON debuted in 2015 under YG Entertainment, releasing hit songs such as "Rhythm Ta," "Love Scenario" and "Killing Me." Originally a seven-member act, B.I left the group over a drug controversy in 2019.

