K-pop group iKON will be returning to Manila in June for a concert. Photo: Instagram @withikonic

MANILA (UPDATED) -- South Korean boy group iKON on Tuesday announced it will be returning to Manila in June for a concert, as part of its first tour under its new agency.

On its social media pages, iKON announced it would go on a concert tour titled "Take Off" from May to September, playing in cities across Asia, Europe and the United States.

Aside from the cities and months, the group has yet to reveal the specific concert dates.

The six-member group, composed of Jay, Bobby, Song, Ju-ne, DK and Chan, left YG Entertainment in December and signed with its new agency, 143 Entertainment.

They released their 4th mini album titled “Flashback” in May 2022, and performed in Manila for “K-pop Masterz 2” in September.

Some of their hit songs include "Sinosijak," "Rhythm Ta," "Bling Bling," "Love Scenario," "Freedom," and "But You."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO