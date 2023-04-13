Ground maintenance personnel clear the area near the Malacanang Palace in Manila on October 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang will hold a series of concerts called "Konsyerto sa Palasyo" to highlight the "new faces of performing artists across the country" starting later this month, it said on Thursday.

The first concert will be held on April 22 to recognize the efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Office of the President said in a statement.

"Initiated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., [Konsyerto sa Palasyo] is a concert series set in various locations inside the Malacanan Palace that will feature the country’s best up and coming artists to highlight the nation’s rich culture and world class talent in the performing arts," the statement read.

"He also firmly believes that the creative industry should not be left out as the nation takes leaps of progress towards economic recovery," he added.

Those included in the concerts are singers, theater artists, dancers and movement artists, rappers, spoken word artists, and even rock vocalists and beatbox artists.

The inaugural concert slated next week would recognize the efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, with some performers coming from Cebu, Ilocos Norte, Cavite, and Iloilo.

Malacañang said it would release its lineup in the coming days.

The Office of the President, Presidential Communications Office, Social Secretary’s Office, and Radio Television Malacañang will organize the event.

Marcos earlier vowed to support the country's arts and culture, and urged the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) to do whatever they can to cultivate the industry.

"Nagtitiwala ako na kung pauunlarin natin ang industriyang ito, higit tayong makatutulong sa paglago ng ating ekonomiya, at maiangat ang Pilipino saan mang dako ng daigdig,” he said during the commission's Ani ng Dangal Awards in February.

