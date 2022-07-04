Former First Lady Imelda Marcos celebrates her 93rd birthday at Malacañang, along with her son, President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. Photo from Ilocos Norte Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba's official Facebook page

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will "adhere to law" when holding celebrations in Malacañang, his Press Secretary said on Monday, days after his mother celebrated her 93rd birthday at the Palace.

"We assure you that the President will adhere to law. And so that is the presumption," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told reporters when asked for an assurance that government funds will not be used for parties of the Marcos family held in Malacanang Palace.

"The president (incomprehensible) no directive in excess of anything that is written in the law," she added.

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos' birthday celebration was held Saturday at the Rizal Hall of Malacanang Palace, as suggested by photos shared by her relatives on social media.

Angeles declined to comment further on the issue, noting that Imelda's birthday celebration was a "family affair."

She did the same as regards the digital billboard that supposedly used a photo of Imelda without permission from its owner.

"We don't comment on those things. We comment on official policy, on statements of the President," the Press Secretary said.

"Since, first of all, the billboard doesn't appear to be public nor put up by any government agency, then there is no comment coming from us."

Imelda, the wife of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., has been known for throwing lavish parties during the incumbency of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The term "imeldific" - which means "ostentatiously extravagant, sometimes to the point of vulgarity" - was coined after the Philippines' former first lady.

INAUGURATION EXPENSES

Angeles said there is no information yet as to how much the Philippine government spent for the oath-taking of Marcos last week.

"The inaugural dinner went very well. It was a happy occasion for everybody who has been there," she said of the gathering after the swearing-in of the new president.

"It was a generally joyful but simple and traditional celebration," she added.

Photos uploaded by various guests on social media showed that prawns, caldereta, chicken soup, and dessert were among the items on the menu of the unnamed caterer.

Several guests also received either golden medallions that bore Marcos' face or a circular memento that carried the logo of the Office of the President.

When asked about Marcos' policy when it comes to throwing celebrations as President, Angeles said: "There is no policy yet in place."

"It (Imelda's birthday) was a family affair, and so I don't know if a policy will be born out of this one, but we will note that observation."