MANILA — Former First Lady Imelda Marcos celebrated her 93rd birthday on Saturday at Malacañang Palace, photos shared by her relatives suggested.

Lawyer Michael Manotoc, Imelda's grandson and son of Sen. Imee Marcos, posted on Instagram photos of the event, which he said took place at the presidential palace.

One photo by Manotoc showed Imelda's son, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, speaking before the attendees. The screen behind him indicated that the birthday party took place at the Rizal Hall, which is usually used for state dinners and other assemblies.

Ilocos Norte 2nd District Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba also posted photos from the event, showing Imelda and Bongbong posing with a portrait of the birthday celebrant and her late husband, Ferdinand Sr.

"Wishing our Aunty, the First Mother (FM) now, FM Imelda Romualdez Marcos all the best on her 93rd birthday," Barba wrote on the caption of his Facebook post.

Sought for a comment on how the Marcoses spent Imelda's birthday, the Palace replied, "We will only be releasing statements on issues where public interest [or] welfare is involved."

Malacañang is the official residence and workplace of the Philippine president, though Imee has said her brother would not live there.

The Marcoses previously lived in Malacañang when Ferdinand Sr. served as president, though he and his family eventually fled the Palace in 1986 when a popular uprising overthrew his authoritarian rule.

