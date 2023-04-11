South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon in ‘The Marvels’ teaser. Screenshot from Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel

The latest teaser of “The Marvels” movie released Tuesday offered a first glimpse of South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon's character.

Marvel has yet to confirm rumors that Park would play Prince Yan, a love interest of Captain Marvel portrayed by Brie Larson.

Last December, multiple reports confirmed that Park would be part of the "Captain Marvel" sequel.

He will be joining Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L. Jackson in the film set to be released in November.

"The Marvels" is a follow-up film to "Captain Marvel" which was released as a prelude to "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

Park is known for his role as Park Sae-ro-yi in the series "Itaewon Class" released last 2020.

He also starred in the dramas "She Was Pretty," "Hwarang," "Fight For My Way," and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim."

WATCH 'THE MARVELS' TEASER HERE: