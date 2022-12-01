Actor Park Seo-joon poses as he attends an event to promote the new KBS drama 'Fight My Way' in Seoul, South Korea in this May 18, 2017 file photo. Yonhap, EPA

South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon is the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, multiple reports confirmed Wednesday.

According to a report by the Korean news portal Soompi, Park will be part of the sequel of "Captain Marvel" led by Brie Larson.

He will be joining Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L. Jackson in "The Marvels" which is set to be released next year. Fans speculate that he will be playing the role of Amadeus Cho.

Park is known for his role as Park Sae-ro-yi in the series "Itaewon Class" released last 2020.

Aside from "Itaewon Class," he also starred in the dramas "She Was Pretty," "Hwarang," "Fight For My Way," and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim."

