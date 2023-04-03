Nick Fury returns in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' on Disney+

Screenshot from 'Secret Invasion' trailer.

Marvel Studios' upcoming series "Secret Invasion" is set to stream on Disney+ soon.

In a new trailer, it was revealed that the 6-episode series will be available on June 21.

This will mark the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to Earth as the Skrulls attempt to invade the planet.

Joining Jackson are Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, with Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle.

The new clip also shows Gravik plotting a bomb explosion as well as his new powers.

This will be the first series for the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the second project after "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" which was released last February.

