Jimmy Bondoc performs at the Manila concert rally of the city’s incumbent mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso on Sunday. Screenshot

Singers Jimmy Bondoc, Nina, and Luke Mejares were among the stars who performed at the campaign stop of presidential aspirant Isko Moreno on Sunday in Manila, where he currently sits as mayor.

The concert rally, dubbed “Isigaw Mo, Isko!”, was by far the biggest gathering of showbiz and online personalities for a Domagoso campaign program.

Aside from Bondoc, Nina, and Mejares, This Band, Shamrock, and South Border also took the the stage at Ma. Orosa corner Kalaw.

Notable guests or performers also include screen veteran Vivian Velez, former sexy performer-turned-Duterte appointee Mocha Uson, and TV actor Wendell Ramos.

Singers Jason Fernandez, dancer Luningning, and former TV host Samantha Lopez also attended the rally.

Domagoso’s actor-son, Joaquin, was a highlight among the showbiz performers on Sunday. Having just recently wrapped a quarantined production of an acting project, Joaquin said he intends to be a more active part of his father’s campaign.

Bondoc and Uson, both vocal supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte, sang a similar tune Sunday, saying Domagoso is the candidate best fit to continue the current administration’s programs.

Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, is running as vice president with a different presidential bet, former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.