Showbiz newcomer Joaquin Domagoso, son of presidential aspirant Isko Moreno, joined his father’s presidential campaign for the first time Friday.

WATCH: Isko Moreno Domagoso's son Joaquin dances to "Dying Inside to Hold You" during Aksyon Demokratiko's town hall meeting in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Domagoso, 20, with his mother, Dynee Ditan, represented Moreno at Aksyon Demokratiko’s town hall meeting in Brgy. Guadalupe in Cebu City.

Moreno’s flight to Cebu had been delayed due to bad weather, Ditan explained.

Domagoso, who had just finished a lock-in taping or quarantined production of an acting project, interacted with attendees and at one point danced to “Dying Inside to Hold You,” a ‘90s tune that’s become Moreno’s signature number.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the town hall meeting, Domagoso said he intends to be a more active part of Moreno’s campaign, now that he has wrapped work.

“I’m doing my best now to do what I can to the campaign… What’s more important is that we don’t stop and keep continuing what we’re doing. Last month na, e,” he said.

LOOK: Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso's wife Dynee and son Joaquin are joining him here in Cebu, making their presence felt in the presidential bet's campaign.

Ditan, who was interviewed alongside Domagoso, quipped that Moreno’s supporters appear to be more excited about meeting the young actor.

“He said, ‘Mommy, I really want to join. I want to help Papa.’ So I brought him with me. Parang siya pa hinahanap kesa sa asawa ko, e!” she said.

According to Ditan, her other children with Moreno have also been doing their part to campaign for their father. Their only daughter, Frances Diane, has been doing house-to-house visits; while Patrick, their eldest, recently appeared with Ditan in an interview with TV host Boy Abunda.

Domagoso on Friday also vouched for his father’s qualities which he believes will make him a good president.

“Compassion. Empathy. He knows what the people feel. Nararamdaman niya ang hirap kaya alam niya ang mga problema na kailangan tutukan,” he said. — with a report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

