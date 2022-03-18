TV host Willie Revillame endorses vice-presidential bet Sara Duterte, while former sexy performer Mocha Uson backs presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso, at separate rallies on Friday. Screenshot, Facebook: Wowowin / Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

Popular TV host Willie Revillame serenaded vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio with a reworded version of his hit song “Ikaw Na Nga,” to reflect his endorsement of the Davao City mayor.

The daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte made a guest appearance at a live episode of Revillame’s “Wowowin” variety show, which was livestreamed from the Cebu City Sports Center Friday night.

Duterte-Carpio was notably without her “UniTeam” running mate, presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Revillame, as well as rapper Andrew E, each performed their signature songs tweaked as a campaign jingle for Duterte-Carpio.

Clad in green, Duterte-Carpio’s campaign color, Revillame referred to the mayor as, “Ilaw ng tahanan ng lahat,” in his song.

Also on Friday evening, former sexy performer Mocha Uson, an former appointee and staunch ally of Duterte, formally backed the presidential bid of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

Uson, who is seeking a congressional seat as a nominee of the Mocha (Mothers for Change) Party-list, joined Moreno at his campaign stop in Kawit, Cavite.

In her endorsement speech, she likened Moreno to a “young Duterte” supposedly in terms of passion for service to the country.

Uson is one of several allies of Duterte who are now supporting the presidential candidacy of Domagoso, after the president’s long-time aide, Sen. Bong Go, withdrew from the race last year.

RELATED VIDEO