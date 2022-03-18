Former Duterte administration official Margaux "Mocha" Uson, with President Rodrigo Duterte (Nov. 8, 2017) and 2022 presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso (March 8, 2022). Presidential Photo and Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News​​

KAWIT, Cavite - Mocha Party-list nominee Margaux “Mocha” Uson on Friday endorsed Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso for president in the May elections, saying the Manila City Mayor appears to her as a younger version of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Nag-switch to Isko na rin tayo,” said Uson, a former sexy performer who was appointed to government positions after actively campaigning for Duterte as a vlogger in 2016.

(We have also switched to Isko.)

“Nakita ko po kay Mayor Isko ang ating batang Pangulong Duterte na talaga namang mainit ang kanyang paninilbihan sa bayan,” she said during Domagoso’s campaign rally here.

(I see in Mayor Isko a young version of President Duterte who is passionate in serving our country.)

Uson's endorsement of Domagoso, also a former actor, came around seven months since the Manila city government called out the "Mocha Uson Blog" for sharing what it called a "fake news" photo that showed a crowded vaccination site inside an Antipolo mall and captioned, "YORME. Sa Maynila ganito kami, sa 2022 buong Pilipinas na rin sana."

The sharing of the photo was made after thousands of unvaccinated people flocked to vaccination sites in Metro Manila earlier that day, resulting in chaos, amid rumors that those who have yet to receive their COVID-19 jabs would not be allowed to go out of their homes during the planned 2-week enhanced community quarantine that time.

During Friday's rally, Uson said that as a resident of Manila, she voted for Domagoso for mayor in the 2019 elections.

“Nakita ko po yung bilis kilos,” she said.

(I saw his quick actions.)

“Yung iba po, pinapangako pa lang nila, nagawa na po ni Mayor Isko sa Maynila,” she added.

(While other candidates are still making promises, Mayor Isko has already accomplished those in Manila.)

After her brief endorsement, Uson proceeded to campaign for her party-list and called two supporters on stage to dance with the presidential candidate to the viral “Paru-Paro G”.

Also present on stage was senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc, who criticized Uson in 2020 for violating health protocols at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uson is among Duterte's supporters who are backing the presidential bid of Domagoso after the president's longtime aide, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, backed out from the race last year.

Duterte, who remains popular based on independent surveys, has yet to endorse any of the 10 presidential aspirants in the May elections. Even though his daughter is running as Vice President in tandem with former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., he criticized the latter as "spoiled" and a "weak leader."

Aside from Uson, other Duterte supporters who are backing Domagoso include former Agrarian Secretary and senatorial candidate John Castriciones, and actress Vivian Velez.

Last year, Domagoso denied being the “secret candidate” of Duterte and shunned observations that he is a “lite” version of the president.

Earlier this year, the Manila Mayor said he is seeking Duterte’s endorsement, noting that he “needs all the help [he] can get.”

- with a report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News