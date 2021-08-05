Manila gov't calls out 'Mocha Uson Blog' photo on Antipolo vaccination site

Photo from MANILA PIO's Facebook page.

MANILA - The Manila city government on Thursday called out a photo shared by "Mocha Uson Blog" showing a crowded vaccination site in a mall, tagging it as "fake news."

In an advisory, the Manila City Public Information Office pointed out that the mall is located in Antipolo, Rizal, which is outside Manila's jurisdiction.

In a now-deleted photo shared by Mocha Uson Blog, which brands itself as a "public service" page, hundreds of residents lined up and were waiting for the mall's doors to open supposedly for vaccination.

"YORME. Sa Maynila ganito kami, sa 2022 buong Pilipinas na rin sana," the page's caption read.

(Mayor, we are like this in Manila. We hope that this will happen in the entire Philippines in 2022)

ABS-CBN News could not independently verify the source of the photo as of the story's posting.

The city's PIO, however, urged netizens to report the post and describe it as fake news.

Thousands of unvaccinated Filipinos flocked to vaccination sites in Metro Manila early Thursday, resulting in chaos.

People supposedly got hold of information that those still unvaccinated from COVID-19 would not be allowed to go out of their homes during the 2-week enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

The situation led the Manila city government to suspend the vaccination to control the crowd that was no longer following minimum health protocols, including physical distancing.

