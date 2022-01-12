Mocha Uson's party-list granted accreditation, Celine Pialago's rejected

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has ruled on the qualification of 2 new party-lists groups led by controversial administration officials. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has ruled on the qualification of 2 new party-lists groups, led by controversial administration officials seeking to join the Halalan 2022 race.

In a resolution promulgated Jan. 10, the Comelec en banc junked the application for registration of Malasakit Movement party-list, effectively disqualifying it from seeking congressional seats in the May polls.

Malakasit Movement party-list led by former MMDA & NTF-ELCAC spox Celine Pialago is OUT of the #Halalan2022 race after Comelec junks its application for registration. pic.twitter.com/UgsZMYDNBT — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) January 11, 2022

The party-list is led by Celine Pialago, a beauty queen and former spokesperson of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

In a statement, Pialago said she would let their legal team handle the case.

"May mga legal na paraan pa po para makalaban sa darating na 2022 elections. Hahayaan ko na po ang aming legal team sa bagay na yan," she said.

The Comelec has yet to release the full resolution detailing its ruling, but spokesman James Jimenez said the group failed to prove they were representing marginalized sectors.

JUST IN: Mocha Uson's Mothers For Change party-list has been GRANTED accreditation by Comelec to join #Halalan2022 race, says spox James Jimenez. — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) January 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Jimenez announced that Mothers For Change party-list, helmed by former Overseas Workers Welfare Administration executive Mocha Uson, has been granted accreditation by the poll body.

Jimenez said the group, which seeks to represent mothers, met all requirements sought by the Comelec.

Uson, known for allegedly peddling fake news in favor of the administration, is joined by beauty queen and NTF-ELCAC ambassador Michelle Gumabao as nominees of Mothers For Change.

