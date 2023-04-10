Kris Aquino spotted in Newport Beach with Mark Leviste

Former Kapamilya TV host Kris Aquino was spotted out and about in Newport Beach, California over the weekend with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

As seen in Leviste’s Instagram Stories, they went shopping at Fashion Island along with Aquino’s son Bimby, and her friend Michael Leyva.

Leviste also gifted Aquino a luxury jewelry piece, which he showed off on social media.

Mark Leviste’s Instagram

Aquino has been staying in the United States where she is undergoing treatments for her autoimmune diseases.

In a recent interview, Bimby stated that his mother is responding to treatments thus far.

“Okay naman. Stable, that’s the word for it. Stable lang but, of course, still beautiful,” he said.

He also revealed that she has gained some weight and now weighs 103 pounds.

Last February, Aquino stressed that she and Leviste are not a couple.

Addressing a message to her friend at that time, Aquino wrote: “I appreciate all your effort (through the years) BUT please clarify that we agreed the best foundation for any & all relationships is FRIENDSHIP.”

On Aquino’s birthday last February 14, Leviste went the extra mile to mark the occasion by commissioning an audiovisual presentation specifically for her.

The politician also personally flew to the United States to celebrate Aquino's birthday and presented the video to her.

The clip featured a montage of Aquino's personal and professional milestones, from her childhood to her rise to fame. It also included heartwarming messages from Aquino's loved ones and friends, including a heartfelt tribute from Leviste.