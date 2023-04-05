Bimby gives update on mom Kris Aquino: 'She's stable'

Bimby Aquino Yap, the youngest son of former Kapamilya TV host Kris Aquino, gave an update about the current health condition of his mom, who has been battling auto-immune diseases.

During a conversation with Ogie Diaz, Bimby stated that his mother is responding to treatments thus far.

“Okay naman. Stable, that’s the word for it. Stable lang but, of course, still beautiful,” he said.

He also revealed that she has gained some weight and now weighs 103 pounds, but added that regardless of her weight, she remains the most beautiful mother to him.

Bimby expressed his gratitude to those who have been praying for his mother's recovery and promised to do everything to care for her and help her get better.

“Maraming salamat po. Thank you talaga for praying for mama’s good health,” he said. “It’s my duty as her son to take care of her.”

When asked if he is planning to start studying in the US since that’s where his mom is getting treatments, Bimby said: “Depende on whatever happens. Pero now, my teachers are in Manila. Kapag Zoom, masyadong malaki 'yung time difference so baka next year yata, I might study here.”

Aquino, who turned 52 on February 14, has been giving the public update about her condition through her social media posts.