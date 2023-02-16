Mark Leviste calls Kris Aquino 'my love' in video presentation

Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste went the extra mile to make Kris Aquino's birthday on February 14 more special by commissioning an audiovisual presentation specifically for her.

Nice Print was tapped to create the project, which it shared via Instagram on Wednesday.

The politician personally flew to the United States to celebrate Aquino's birthday and presented the video to her.

The clip featured a montage of Aquino's personal and professional milestones, from her childhood to her rise to fame.

It also included heartwarming messages from Aquino's loved ones and friends, including a heartfelt tribute from Leviste.

“Happiest birthday dearest Krissy my love,” he began his message. “My love talaga? Bigla akong pinawisan doon ah. Yun po ang aming tawagan ML as in Mark Leviste, the other ML, dahil may original ML na, si Michael Leyva. Pwede rin namang Madam Lang.”

“Madam, I hope you like this video that we prepared especially for you. I am sure there are millions out there who actually want to send their birthday and Valentine’s greetings on this most wonderful and lovely time of the year, as well as their well wishes as you prepare for your treatments and therapy,” he said.

Leviste continued that now more than ever, they feel her love through her determination and resiliency to heal and her “selflessness to continuously care for others amidst the hardship that you are going through.”

“You are an inspiration to me and to many, somebody I won’t easily find. You are so rare, so caring and so kind. I appreciate you and I am blessed to have you in my life,” he said.

As for his wish for Aquino, Levista expressed: “On this day, I offer a heartfelt salute to a woman so great. I pray for the best of health, for healing, happiness and harmony for you and your family. Marami pa akong gustong sabihin ML tulad ng mag-ingat lagi, magmahalan lagi pero ibubulong ko na lang sa 'yo.”

In the end, Leviste expressed his love for Aquino and that he wishes for many more birthdays in the future.

“Have a good one and may you have many, many more birthdays to come and more Valentine’s Day together. Love, love, love. God bless you and I love you.”

On Wednesday, Aquino stressed that she and Leviste are not a couple.

Addressing her message to her friend, Aquino wrote: “I appreciate all your effort (through the years) BUT please clarify that we agreed the best foundation for any & all relationships is FRIENDSHIP.”

Aquino then said she states with 100% accuracy that Leviste is her “best male friend.”