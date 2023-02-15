Kris Aquino clarifies Mark Leviste is just her 'best male friend'

Former Kapamilya TV host Kris Aquino was quick to clarify the nature of her relationship with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

Commenting on Leviste’s Instagram post on Wednesday, Aquino stressed that they are not a couple.

Addressing her message to Leviste, Aquino wrote: “I appreciate all your effort (through the years) BUT please clarify that we agreed the best foundation for any & all relationships is FRIENDSHIP.”

Aquino then said she states with 100% accuracy that Leviste is her “best male friend.”

Leviste flew all the way to the United States in time for Aquino’s 52nd birthday, which also coincided with Valentine’s Day.

“It may have taken more than 7k miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart,” he said.

Adding three heart emojis to his Twitter post, Leviste added: “Happy Birthday to you and Happy Valentine’s Day to us!”

Aquino, in her February 13 post updating her followers about her health, also mentioned a mystery man as her support system along with her family, friends, and companions in the US.

"You need to be a very determined man of your word to fly 13 hours each way to spend a few days with me on my birthday," she wrote on Monday, without naming anyone.

Leviste and Aquino also stirred speculation at the start of the year, when the vice governor posted a photo of them together on New Year's Day in California.

The two were first romantically linked as early as 2019, when Leviste responded to Aquino's tongue-in-cheek invitation to single men, aged 41-55, to add her personal Facebook account as a "friend."

Leviste, who happened to be 41 at the time, publicly commented on Aquino's Instagram page, volunteering his friendship.