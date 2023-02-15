Batangas Governor Mark Leviste visits Kris Aquino in the United States for her birthday.

Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste on Wednesday turned to social media once again to share a photo of him and Kris Aquino.

On Twitter, Leviste said he is glad to have made it to the United States in time for Aquino’s 52nd birthday, which also coincided with Valentine’s Day.

“It may have taken more than 7k miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart,” he said.

Adding three heart emojis to his Twitter post, Leviste added: “Happy Birthday to you and Happy Valentine’s Day to us!”

Despite Leviste’s post, it’s still unconfirmed whether romance is brewing between him and Aquino.

On Tuesday, the politician posted a video of him visiting Aquino in the US, where she has been undergoing treatments for her autoimmune conditions.

The clip had a romantic tune, "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri, as its background music.

"You are so beautiful," were Leviste's first words to Aquino as her son Bimby opened the vehicle's door.

Notably, Leviste's caption for his reunion with Aquino was the same quote the actress had used as an image post a day prior — "Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel.”

Aquino, in her February 13 post updating her followers about her health, also mentioned a mystery man as her support system along with her family, friends, and companions in the US.

"You need to be a very determined man of your word to fly 13 hours each way to spend a few days with me on my birthday," she wrote on Monday, without naming anyone.

Leviste and Aquino also stirred speculation at the start of the year, when the vice governor posted a photo of them together on New Year's Day in California.

The two were first romantically linked as early as 2019, when Leviste responded to Aquino's tongue-in-cheek invitation to single men, aged 41-55, to add her personal Facebook account as a "friend."

Leviste, who happened to be 41 at the time, publicly commented on Aquino's Instagram page, volunteering his friendship.