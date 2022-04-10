MANILA – Seth Fedelin shared a photo of him captioned "Kape tayo?" with the heart emoji on his Instagram account late Saturday night after his love team partner Andrea Brillantes made her relationship with UP Fighting Maroons' Ricci Rivero official.

The photo, taken during daytime, showed him smiling, apparently admiring his beautiful surroundings, while also holding a coffee mug.

On Saturday night, Rivero surprised the crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena with a message to Brilliantes. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard thanked the crowd for cheering for the Fighting Maroons before asking Brilliantes to be his girlfriend.

Naturally it drew cheers from the crowd and witnessed the actress showing a T-shirt with a "YES" print on it.

On Twitter, Brillantes said it was her first time to watch the UAAP and she totally did not expect what Rivero did.

"First time kong manood ng UAAP di ko inaasahang mag kaka boyfriend pa ako. Grabe naman yun Lord," she tweeted.

Just last January, Fedelin said that his love team with Brillantes is "forever.”

"SethDrea will conquer the world at siguro naman sa sinabi kong ‘yung nasagot ko na ‘yung tanong niyo. SethDrea is forever," he said.

Among those who commented in Fedelin's IG post is Kyle Echarri, who’s been his close friend since their “Kadenang Ginto” days.

“Tara kalian,” Echarri said. To which, Fedelin replied, “Ride tayo para magpahangin tapos kape.”

Fedelin, however, did not mention if his post has anything to do with the relationship of Brillantes and Rivero.

