Seth Fedelin says his love team with Andrea Brillantes is 'forever'

MANILA — "Kadenang Ginto" star Seth Fedelin on Sunday said that his love team with Andrea Brillantes is "forever".

Asked how his relationship with Brillantes during the "Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan" a donation drive event for Typhoon Odette victims, Fedelin said they will conquer the world.

"SethDrea will conquer the world at siguro naman sa sinabi kong ‘yung nasagot ko na ‘yung tanong niyo. SethDrea is forever," he said.

Fedelin also revealed a message for his "mahal" with a lingering longingness the receiver.

"Kakarating ko lang ng bahay, kakatapos ko lang kumain at maya-maya papasok na rin ako sa Zoom. Gusto ko lang uli ipaalala sa’yo kung ano ‘yung tayo, saan tayo nagsimula. Alam natin sa isa’t isa ‘yung mga bagay-bagay," he said.

"Let’s conquer the world. I miss you."

The Gold Squad members and "Huwag Kang Mangamba" co-stars Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz became hot topics on social media Thursday, as fans speculated about the status of their friendship.

Eagle-eyed fans had noticed that the young actresses appeared to no longer follow each other on Instagram, leading to a flood of speculation which made their names top trends on Twitter.

The apparent severting of ties on social media came amid the circulation of a photo showing Diaz and Seth Fedelin, Brillantes' screen partner and also one-fourth of The Gold Squad, with the actress' family.

