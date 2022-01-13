Photos from Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz’s Instagram accounts

The Gold Squad members and "Huwag Kang Mangamba" co-stars Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz became hot topics on social media Thursday, as fans speculated about the status of their friendship.

Eagle-eyed fans had noticed that the young actresses appeared to no longer follow each other on Instagram, leading to a flood of speculation which made their names top trends on Twitter.

The apparent severting of ties on social media came amid the circulation of a photo showing Diaz and Seth Fedelin, Brillantes' screen partner and also one-fourth of The Gold Squad, with the actress' family.

Around the same time, Brillantes shared a cryptic clip on TikTok where she lifted lyrics from Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me,” in particular: “I gave my all and they all know it. You turned me down and now it’s showing. In two months, you replaced us. Like it was easy. Made me think I deserved it.”

Brillantes and Diaz, along with Fedelin and Kyle Echarri, are the original members of The Gold Squad, which was formed during the run of their afternoon drama "Kadenang Ginto" in 2018.

The pairing of Brillantes and Fedelin is known as “SethDrea,” while Diaz and Echarri’s loveteam is dubbed as “KyCine.”

The four were reunited in the primetime series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” in 2021.