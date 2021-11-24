Photo from Saying Goodbye trailer

As they top-bill another series, Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin offer a different perspective on love and death in the upcoming iQiyi project “Saying Goodbye.”

During their virtual press conference on Tuesday, the popular love team called SethDrea opened up about the lessons they have learned from their newest show.

According to Fedelin, his character in the series, a young man with a heart condition, does not worry too much about his condition and imminent death.

“Sa character ko dito, wala ako pakialam sa kamatayan. Kung ano 'yung kakahantungan, kung ano 'yung mangyayari bukas, wala siyang pakialam. Kung ano 'yung nakikita niya ngayon, kung san siya nakatayo, 'yun lang papakialaman 'yan,” the actor revealed.

He explained that the series hopes to remind the viewers to see death not as an end but a motivation to accomplish more things while still being alive.

“Ang matuturo namin sa kanila, at pakay namin na makita nila sa series na ito ay huwag titingnan 'yung death bilang deadline kung 'di motivation na gawin 'yung mga bagay na gusto natin magawa,” Fedelin explained.

For Brillantes, she learned the importance of confessing one’s feelings and not wasting time when it comes to love and commitment.

“Umamin ka na. Don't waste your time. Huwag ka magpadala sa takot mo na kasi maraming teknikal. Bawal ganito. Bawal ganyan. Sabihin mo na 'yung totoong nararamdaman n'yo. Minsan mas magandang sabihin mo na before it's too late,” the actress said.

Brillantes also shared about watching “The Fault In Our Stars” and “A Walk To Remember” which have the same vibe as their new series.

She also admitted that there is pressure coming into a new project as they just finished the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

“Grabe 'yung pressure kasi kakaalis lang namin from 'Huwag Kang Mangamba'. Medyo wala kami masyadong pahinga. Mas umaapaw pa rin 'yung saya kahit pagod na kami physically. Mentally, buong-buo kami. Nakakaiyak,” Brillantes assured.

“Blessing ito pero itong blessing na ipinagkaloob sa amin na may halong responsibilidad. Una kong ginawa, script reading namin, nasa kotse ako talagang binabasa ko maigi kasi merong mga English na one liner dun,” Fedelin added.

“Saying Goodbye” is one of four Filipino original romantic series from the partnership of iQiyi and ABS-CBN announced Tuesday.

Brillantes and Fedelin’s new project will start streaming on iQiyi on December 4 at 8 p.m. Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Andy Abaya and Kobie Brown are also part of the cast.

In what appears to be their most mature roles to date, Brillantes and Fedelin took their fans on a roller-coaster of emotions as iQiyi released the official trailer of the show.

Shown during the media conference for the much-awaited series, the trailer opens on a light note with Elise (Brillantes) and Ricky (Fedelin) crossing paths at a music store, fighting over a CD of Yeng Constantino.

This meeting signals the start of the friendship between Elise and Ricky.

But the sweet scenes turn into a shocking twist as Ricky collapses in a meeting. It turns out he has a heart disease.

The trailer leaves an important question to the viewers: “Pag puso na ang nakataya, goodbye na ba o laban pa?”

