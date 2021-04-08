Bea Alonzo finally speaks about real score with Dominic Roque

MANILA – For the first time, Bea Alonzo has finally opened up about the real score between her and actor Dominic Roque.

In an interview with G3 San Diego for Mega Entertainment, Alonzo confirmed that she is indeed dating Roque.

When asked if she is exclusively seeing him, the actress said: “No. Wala pa kami. Ang hirap kasing sabihin, alam mo, parang in a way, as much as I don’t want to be a prisoner of my past, meron din akong parang, nahihiya ako sa mga tao na ‘I’m 33, I am dating.’”

“Hindi ko alam kung it will materialize into something else or like it would lead to something else but then, what if I fail again? I don’t want to keep failing in front of you guys, it’s embarrassing,” she added.

Alonzo, however, noted that Roque is “a good guy.”

In the same interview, the actress shared that she has decided not to become “a prisoner of my past,” adding that she is open to falling in love again.

“I am very careful when it comes to falling so deep again and trusting anybody, but I would like to say that I am open to being happy whether it’s romantically or in that aspect, romance or work. I am very open as you can see di ba I am opening so many doors so I am open to a lot of possibilities,” she said.

At present, the actress admits to being happy again with everything that is going on with her life.

“Happy ako sa lahat ng nangyayari sa buhay ko. I’m also a bit terrified because of all these decisions, everything is new talaga. And to be honest, akala ko at 33 I would be married, but siguro kapag siguradong-sigurado na ako about the person, doon na ako mag-sha-share kasi parang nahihiya din ako to let everyone know that I’m with somebody again, iba-iba rin tayo ng timeline. And maybe I will also get there, but maybe not soon.”

Would she consider herself in love?

“That’s such a big word! I don’t know. But I’ll tell you when I get there,” she told San Diego.

Roque and Alonzo have been seen together since last year, prompting speculations of a brewing romance.

In January, fans believed that they went out on a date based on their respective social media posts. This, despite the fact that they never posted photos of them together.

In February, their supporters believe they went to Amanpulo together.

Alonzo was last known to be in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson. They separated in mid-2019 after three years together.

Roque, on the other hand, has been open about his apparent attraction to Alonzo, posting photos of the actress numerous times on Instagram.

