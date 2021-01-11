Fans speculate Bea Alonzo was with Dominic Roque during this date night

MANILA - Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo continue to fuel speculations of their blossoming relationship.

This after they posted on their respective Instagram pages some photos last week which seemed to have been taken from the same location.

Last January 5, Alonzo posted a picture of her holding a glass of wine. While there was no indication on who she was with just by looking at her post, netizens got a clue that Alonzo was with Roque because of the pictures the actor posted the following day.

Aside from capturing almost the same ambience in their respective posts, several Instagram users also noticed how their photos captured the same background.

Roque also shared a picture of his shoe and that of another person, which many believe was Alonzo’s.

Sightings of them together since last year prompted speculation of a brewing romance.

Alonzo was last known to be in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson. They separated in mid-2019 after three years together.

Roque, on the other hand, has been open about his apparent attraction to Alonzo, posting photos of the actress numerous times on Instagram.

In her most recent vlog, Alonzo did the “jojowain o totropahin” challenge with her mom, where she said that she would rather date Roque than just befriend him.

