Are Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque in Amanpulo together?

MANILA – Several netizens believe Dominic Roque is currently on a beach getaway with Bea Alonzo.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed this after both celebrities took to their social media pages to share updates that they are on a beach vacation.

Although they have not posted any pictures or videos together yet, the timing of Alonzo's and Roque’s posts suggests that they flew to Amanpulo together.

Roque and Alonzo have been seen together since last year, prompting speculations of a brewing romance.

Early this month, fans believed that they went out on a date based on their respective social media posts. This, despite the fact that they never posted photos of them together.

In one of her most recent vlogs, Alonzo also did the “jojowain o totropahin” challenge with her mom, where she said that she would rather date Roque than just befriend him.

In another vlog, Enchong Dee revealed that Alonzo’s last caller was a certain “Nic,” which the actress confirmed was Roque.

Alonzo was last known to be in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson. They separated in mid-2019 after three years together.

Roque, on the other hand, has been open about his apparent attraction to Alonzo, posting photos of the actress numerous times on Instagram.

